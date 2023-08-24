Money & Investing

ESTHER MUKUMBO: Each one, teach one

The best way for women to help their daughters, sisters and colleagues bridge the earnings gap is to evangelise about investing. It’ll pay dividends

24 August 2023 - 05:00 Esther Mukumbo

August is the month we celebrate women, and I cannot but think of how we can get ahead financially.

Easier said than done if you consider the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey from Stats SA: unemployment among women is higher than among men, with 2-million fewer women employed (7.2-million) in the second quarter of 2023 than men (9.2-million)...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.