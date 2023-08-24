ESTHER MUKUMBO: Each one, teach one
The best way for women to help their daughters, sisters and colleagues bridge the earnings gap is to evangelise about investing. It’ll pay dividends
August is the month we celebrate women, and I cannot but think of how we can get ahead financially.
Easier said than done if you consider the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey from Stats SA: unemployment among women is higher than among men, with 2-million fewer women employed (7.2-million) in the second quarter of 2023 than men (9.2-million)...
