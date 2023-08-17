REITS
Too late for the Shaftesbury bus?
The West End landlord offers easy access to London’s vibrant restaurant, club and pub scene, and has been a stellar performer on the JSE this year. But further gains ride on what happens to UK interest rates
17 August 2023 - 05:00
The R100bn merger between London-focused real estate heavyweights Capital & Counties Properties and Shaftesbury is paying off nicely for shareholders, judging by the 33% uptick in the share price year to date.
The combined entity, which has been trading as Shaftesbury Capital on both the LSE and JSE since early March, is now the largest property owner in the city’s West End — widely regarded as London’s prime work, live, shop and leisure destination. ..
