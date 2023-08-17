HYBRID EVENT | Powering a sustainable future

Money & Investing

17 August 2023 - 07:40
Picture: 123RF

As the world faces pressing environmental challenges, the collective responsibility to protect and preserve the planet has never been more critical. In the pursuit of a sustainable future, the path to energy security emerges as a defining factor in shaping the world. 

Join MC Nastassia Arendse at the next FM Green Economy Conference, brought to you by Schneider Electric in partnership with Mulilo, Siemens Energy Southern Africa, Sanlam Investments,Kyocera, the energy & water sector education training authority (EwSeta) and Lesedi as we embark on a collective mission to foster a greener tomorrow. 

The first panel discussion, “Towards a Greener Tomorrow: Pioneering the Green Economy”, will be moderated by business news anchor Zinathi Gquma. 

Discover how businesses and investors can align profitability with environmental responsibility. Learn from the successes of companies that have embraced eco-consciousness and redefined business practices for a more prosperous and sustainable world.

Panellists will include: 

  • Devan Pillay, cluster president, Anglophone Africa for Schneider Electric
  • Robyn Vilakazi, CFO, EwSeta
  • Fergus Slattery, director, CF Africa; and 
  • Teboho Makhabane, head of ESG and impact at Sanlam Investments. 

The second topic, “The Road to Energy Security: Bridging International Borders”, will be moderated by Arendse. 

You'll discover how investment in renewable resources, smart grid systems, and energy efficiency initiatives not only enhance energy security but also fuel economic growth and job creation.

The importance of international co-operation and policy frameworks in accelerating the transition to clean energy will also highlight how governments, businesses and communities can collaborate to create a harmonious and sustainable energy ecosystem that transcends borders.

Panellists will include: 

  • Stuart MacWilliam, head of strategy and merger and acquisitions, Mulilo
  • Ajay Lalla, project development specialist, Lesedi
  • Thabo Molekoa, MD, Siemens Energy Southern Africa

Event details:

  • Date: August 24 2023 
  • Time: 8.30am (in-person) and 9.30am (virtual)
  • Venue: The Empire Conference and Events Venue, Parktown, Joburg

This article was sponsored by Arena Events.

