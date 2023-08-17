De Beers: When contracts aren’t forever
Botswana may have had the better of the new deal in its joint venture with De Beers — though the miner swears it will do well, too
Diamond contracts are not, it seems, forever — unfortunately for De Beers. By the time the Anglo American firm brings a new marketing deal for shareholder approval, probably at Anglo’s AGM next year, it will be almost four years since the last deal expired, and six since negotiations began.
For its pains the diamond giant is getting 70% of diamonds produced by Debswana, the 50/50 joint venture with Botswana’s Okavango Diamond Company. That’s 5% less than set down in the previous deal. Ninety One portfolio manager Unathi Loos says the deal looks like a case of diminishing returns, especially as comments from the Botswana government point towards it eventually taking half of Debswana production. ..
