YOUR MONEY: How to make your investment portfolio outlive you

Over the past two weeks, we have looked at how best to set up a portfolio of assets for your heirs. This is the last in the series, from Graeme Körner, founder of Körner Perspective.
Having explored the importance of estate planning and providing for long-term continuity, we will now look at the role asset allocation or selection plays in making your portfolio more resilient.
As you complete the first two steps — separating yourself from your assets, and engaging with your long-term appointee — you may well realise that the way you manage your portfolio is probably going to change significantly.
In short, we are suggesting a process of focusing on the needs and objectives (and risk return profile) of the ultimate beneficial owners (your heirs) to craft an investment portfolio that will generate the investment returns targeted by those individuals, and not those of the founder (yours).
In fact, if one thinks carefully about the positioning and management of an investment portfolio, it soon becomes clear that not focusing your selection of assets on the needs and objectives of your heirs, by applying for example your own views and objectives, is actually quite irrational.
Many investors may have missed incredible opportunities in new sectors and disrupters by remaining focused on old-world blue chips
A simple example may be an elderly portfolio holder who decides to follow a conservative investment strategy (for example, by investing in bonds and cash) rather than a more growth-orientated asset approach, such as local and foreign equities more suitable for their heirs. This investor’s view could be because they are comfortable with low-risk assets, or because they are unwilling or unable to consider companies in new sectors. It could also be a reaction to volatility and uncertainty in investment markets.
Practically, it may mean an investor holds on to a portfolio of historic blue chips having owned them for a long time, even when the evidence suggests that many of these shares no longer warrant the blue chip label and don’t appear to be adapting to the new world.
While we’re not advocating blindly following the latest fad or benchmarks, many investors may have missed incredible opportunities in new sectors and disrupters (such as Naspers) by remaining focused on old-world blue chips (such as PPC, Tongaat, Barloworld, Group Five or Pick n Pay), many of which have been value destructive.
While it may seem disrespectful to suggest the views and perceptions of the current portfolio holder may not be appropriate, this scenario can easily occur and can be damaging to medium- to long-term returns if it continues for an extended time.
To illustrate the point further, let us look at the example of Ronald.
Ronald is in his late-60s. He is divorced with three adult children, all of whom are financially secure.
Ronald would like to leave his children with as much capital as possible and is risk averse. It means he prefers guaranteed products that repay his capital after five years, or bank deposits.
Ronald is wealthy and receives a steady income from a business in which he is a shareholder. He has a local family trust and an offshore structure, with all his offshore wealth in cash and local investments in guaranteed products and cash.
Ronald has a R10m investment maturing soon. He is thinking of reinvesting it for a further five years (in an endowment structure) as the rates are attractive and it is conservative.
While this may be tempting for Ronald, the best course of action would be to invest the funds via his trusts or via loans to his children in a portfolio of assets heavily tilted towards equities, as the next generation will not require any capital from the portfolio and all are seeking capital growth. Ronald won’t need the capital either.
