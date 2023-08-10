Pay dirt for Harmony’s Wafi-Golpu asset in Papua New Guinea
Everyone now wants to be friends with the country — which is good news for the long-stalled copper and gold project
Reports in Papua New Guinea (PNG) say Harmony Gold will soon get its greatly desired, much delayed special lease to mine the country’s Wafi-Golpu deposit by November. “I met with the developers recently and we agreed upon this schedule,” Luther Wenge, governor of Morobe, told reporters.
This is more than Harmony is letting on, though the market should know something is up as the company dispatched executive chair Patrice Motsepe to the Oceanic nation last month. Motsepe is a jet-setting glad-hander of note, but this was no ordinary rendezvous, as he was pictured meeting PNG prime minister James Marape. ..
