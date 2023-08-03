YOUR MONEY: Why continuity is critical

Last week we ran the first in a three-part series looking at how best to set up a portfolio of assets for your heirs. This is the second article, from Graeme Körner, founder of Körner Perspective.
We’ve so far stressed the need for investors to mentally distance themselves from their assets, by seeing themselves as temporary custodians. The next thing to consider is long-term continuity (succession planning) in the management of your wealth.
The choice of the person (or organisation) to handle this requires careful thought, taking the following into consideration:
Are they qualified for the task, with relevant qualifications, knowledge and/or experience?;
Do they want to take on the task?;
Can they do so on a long-term basis?; and
Do they have the time to take it on?
This may seem onerous, but unless the answer to all the above is “yes”, the function will not be performed at the required level over time, especially if the person chosen does not have the necessary knowledge or interest.
While most people would like this crucial role to be performed by a family member, it’s vital that this person ticks all the boxes above and that there is a period of familiarisation before they assume the final responsibility. This gives them time to build the necessary knowledge, understand what the role entails and establish when and where to seek professional input.
Whoever you approach must be given an honest opportunity to decline this responsibility; a person who feels forced or obliged to take it on will almost certainly delegate the task to someone else (for example, a professional) sooner or later. In such a case it might be better to engage a professional from the outset.
It may be better for you to make an alternative arrangement by engaging a professional from the outset
It is generally a good idea to involve your family in your financial world, to educate and inform them about such matters (especially investments) at a relatively early stage. This could be in an informal manner or by formally involving them in financial discussions (such as through meetings with advisers). This is especially important if and when they are to take on management of the wealth.
However, it is simpler and often easier to engage a professional than find a willing family member. This also requires due thought.
Besides ticking the boxes listed earlier, this person should satisfy a few additional requirements; most importantly, the ability to place the interests of your family ahead of all else.
This person should ideally have a working knowledge of many financial and related topics (such as trusts, tax and investments), especially if they will be the single “trusted adviser”.
Due thought must be given to the possibility that the individual could be moved or replaced, or that the organisation they work for may experience changes, and what the impact might be.
Finally, we suggest that you and your successor work together for a while, like two runners in a relay race, to ensure that the new runner seamlessly takes the baton at speed. You and your replacement should take time to share knowledge and ideas (a two-way process) and jointly craft a new model.
This will not only ensure that the new custodian of the assets has the knowledge and skills required but will allow time to position the portfolio for the future in a managed way, avoiding a situation where the portfolio undergoes a sudden and major shake-up. Responsibility for the assets should change hands as a steady process, rather than a single event.
Next week we’ll look at the importance of selecting assets that match the profile of the ultimate beneficiaries.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOUR MONEY: Why continuity is critical
Setting up your estate is a bit like running a relay race — be sure whoever you appoint to manage your affairs is ready and able to take over the baton
Last week we ran the first in a three-part series looking at how best to set up a portfolio of assets for your heirs. This is the second article, from Graeme Körner, founder of Körner Perspective.
We’ve so far stressed the need for investors to mentally distance themselves from their assets, by seeing themselves as temporary custodians. The next thing to consider is long-term continuity (succession planning) in the management of your wealth.
The choice of the person (or organisation) to handle this requires careful thought, taking the following into consideration:
This may seem onerous, but unless the answer to all the above is “yes”, the function will not be performed at the required level over time, especially if the person chosen does not have the necessary knowledge or interest.
While most people would like this crucial role to be performed by a family member, it’s vital that this person ticks all the boxes above and that there is a period of familiarisation before they assume the final responsibility. This gives them time to build the necessary knowledge, understand what the role entails and establish when and where to seek professional input.
Whoever you approach must be given an honest opportunity to decline this responsibility; a person who feels forced or obliged to take it on will almost certainly delegate the task to someone else (for example, a professional) sooner or later. In such a case it might be better to engage a professional from the outset.
It is generally a good idea to involve your family in your financial world, to educate and inform them about such matters (especially investments) at a relatively early stage. This could be in an informal manner or by formally involving them in financial discussions (such as through meetings with advisers). This is especially important if and when they are to take on management of the wealth.
However, it is simpler and often easier to engage a professional than find a willing family member. This also requires due thought.
Besides ticking the boxes listed earlier, this person should satisfy a few additional requirements; most importantly, the ability to place the interests of your family ahead of all else.
This person should ideally have a working knowledge of many financial and related topics (such as trusts, tax and investments), especially if they will be the single “trusted adviser”.
Due thought must be given to the possibility that the individual could be moved or replaced, or that the organisation they work for may experience changes, and what the impact might be.
Finally, we suggest that you and your successor work together for a while, like two runners in a relay race, to ensure that the new runner seamlessly takes the baton at speed. You and your replacement should take time to share knowledge and ideas (a two-way process) and jointly craft a new model.
This will not only ensure that the new custodian of the assets has the knowledge and skills required but will allow time to position the portfolio for the future in a managed way, avoiding a situation where the portfolio undergoes a sudden and major shake-up. Responsibility for the assets should change hands as a steady process, rather than a single event.
Next week we’ll look at the importance of selecting assets that match the profile of the ultimate beneficiaries.
ADRIAN SAVILLE: Concentrated portfolios don’t work in all markets
WARREN WILKINSON: Save like a billionaire
SIMON BROWN: Two pots for your pension
YOUR MONEY: How to set up a share portfolio for your heirs
YOUR MONEY: Protecting your own
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.