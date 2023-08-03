Does new Amplats CEO Craig Miller have what it takes?
Amplats’s engine room has spluttered, while prices for its goods have sunk. Hardly an auspicious start for its incoming CEO
03 August 2023 - 05:00
Incoming Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO Craig Miller ought to have an easier ride than his predecessor.
In her three years as boss of the platinum group metals (PGM) miner, Natascha Viljoen has been dealt crisis after crisis. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.