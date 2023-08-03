Money & Investing

PERSONAL FINANCE

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy SA bonds, sell commodities

Aluwani Capital Partners’ Patrick Mathidi on what the smart money is doing

03 August 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Patrick Mathidi, head of equity and balanced funds at Aluwani Capital Partners:

BUY: South African government bonds

On a risk-reward basis, there is still some value in South African government bonds. From a yield point of view of between 11% and 12% they’re risk free, assuming that the government won’t default on them. If nothing happens between now and when those bonds mature in 10 or 20 years’ time, you should be getting up to 12% on an annual basis. Though equities have a higher return profile — we calculate it to be 14% a year over the next three to five years — the risk for this asset class is too high. There are a lot more moving parts that can undermine returns. Certainly our equities are cheap, but they’re cheap for a reason. 

SELL: Commodities

Commodities will struggle in this environment. We’re not banking on the growth news from China, as we estimate this to come from consumer spending rather than from capital formation. There is so much capacity in the Chinese economy. You’ll need the consumer to pick up the baton and start spending to grow that economy. We think commodities, together with commodity companies, will battle.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Tesla, short Netflix

Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Karooooo, sell Shoprite

Independent analyst Ashraf Mohamed on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Grindrod, sell platinum

Brendon Hubbard, portfolio manager at ClucasGray, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Does new Amplats CEO Craig Miller have what it ...
Money & Investing
2.
Why Sandton City’s owner threw in the towel
Money & Investing
3.
Behind Spur’s caffeine infusion
Money & Investing
4.
Finding the fat in the restaurant business
Money & Investing
5.
PODCAST | Is raising rates the best tool to lower ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.