YOUR MONEY: How to set up a share portfolio for your heirs

We recently ran a question (FM July 13) from a reader about the perils of inheriting a share portfolio when the principal becomes ill. It set us to thinking about how best to pave the way for your heirs to inherit your share portfolio. The following is the first in a three-part answer, from Graeme Körner, founder of Körner Perspective.
Time and life march on and so too should your financial plans and investments. Though this advice is more focused on family (multigenerational) wealth, it is also relevant for those of more modest means.
Making your investment portfolio more resilient is a little more complex than simply following some widely quoted investment wisdom, but it is quite manageable when one breaks the task into logical parts. There are three aspects that must be addressed:
1. Effective estate planning;
2. Planning for long-term continuity; and
3. Investing in the right assets.
For now, we ask you to accept the following:
Long-term continuity means that there must be a clear strategy on how and when responsibility for management of the assets will shift to another family member or a professional (or a combination) when the current custodian is no longer able to effectively perform this function; and
The “right” assets are those that are appropriate for the ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs). Critically, we must accept that this can only really be done when the estate and continuity planning have been effectively addressed.
The potential value destruction of inadequate estate planning ranges from mild (for example, when portfolio changes are not made for a period), to devastating, when poor decisions are made due to incapacity or portfolios are left unattended for many years.
Effective estate planning
While many see estate planning simply as how your estate will be managed upon your death, we’d argue that effective estate planning must consider estate duty tax and other implications of death, as well as provide for a scenario in which a person is, or becomes, incapacitated.
In other words, you may need to see your own death or incapacity as just one step in the process. This can be hard as it almost requires us to emotionally disconnect from our assets (estate) and see ourselves as custodians.
But such a mindset is critical because it lays the foundation for a more cost- and tax-effective estate, with a simple structure that can be quickly wound up; continuity in management; and management of the assets in a way that serves the long-term needs of the beneficiaries.
Valuable lessons can be learnt from wealthy families, most of whom use structures such as trusts and companies to hold and manage their wealth
Incapacity is becoming an important consideration
A growing factor in estate planning is the increase in the prevalence of dementia (for example Alzheimer’s disease) as life spans get longer. Later stages of dementia typically leave people unable to manage their own affairs.
The problem is that a power of attorney becomes invalid if a person is incapacitated. This may then require appointment of a curator (custodian) to manage all the affairs of the person concerned. Importantly, this will probably result in a window period during which assets cannot be sold.
An alternative is to use a trust to hold and manage the assets; management of the person’s assets (or the bulk of them) moves to the trustees. There are also potential benefits in terms of estate duty and capital gains tax.
Valuable lessons can be learnt from wealthy families, most of whom use structures such as trusts and companies to hold and manage their wealth.
In next week's issue, we discuss the importance of continuity in your estate plans.
