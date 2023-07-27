Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy cheap AVI, sell pricey Richemont

Rowan Williams, portfolio manager at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing

27 July 2023 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Rowan Williams, portfolio manager: Nitrogen Fund Managers

Buy: AVI

We are getting more bullish on the JSE as well as the medium-term prospects for the South African economy, and looking at valuations we’re buying AVI. It’s a quality company and well run; it’s just been a victim of the South African consumer environment. But it’s managed the challenges fairly well and is holding margins. The bigger challenge is volumes but it looks like sentiment is shifting a bit; our outlook for load-shedding is improving, which will provide some relief on the cost side. It should also lead to a slight improvement in consumer sentiment. We’ve seen the peak of the rate hiking cycle so there’s potential for rates to come down and take some pressure off.

Sell: Richemont

Richemont has had a very strong run. It’s a well-run business, but it’s more a question of valuation and peak earnings. Also, as rand investors, we think the currency is going to strengthen from here. The early pent-up demand for luxury goods is potentially moderating, and there’s a slowdown in the US and China, two key markets. You have a high valuation for a company that is potentially at a cyclically high earnings point, and we think there’s going to be continued rotation out of some of these stocks and into more beaten-up counters.

