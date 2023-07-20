BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Tesla, short Netflix

Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, on what the smart money is doing
20 July 2023 - 05:00
Tesla’s Cybertruck. Picture: Supplied
Viv Govender, portfolio manager: Rand Swiss
Buy: Tesla
Tesla has finally begun producing Cybertrucks. This may be two years behind schedule, but it’s here at last. Tesla stock rose on the news; however, the Cybertruck has almost no impact on my valuation of the company. For argument’s sake, let’s assume the Cybertruck became the No 1 seller in its category. The current leader is the Ford F-150. Ford makes a variety of vehicles besides the F-150, and yet its market capitalisation is less than $58bn, or about 6% of Tesla’s value. Add in the value of Toyota and Volkswagen, the No 2 and No 3 carmakers, and you still wouldn’t get to half Tesla’s current valuation. So why would you buy Tesla at these lofty prices? I believe the market recognises that Tesla is not just a car company. It’s a tech company and has potential upside that other carmakers lack. By all accounts, Tesla is further ahead in full self-driving (FSD) than any other company. And if FSD materialises, that value is much more than Tesla’s current valuation.
Short: Netflix
Netflix has been a trailblazer in the streaming space but I believe newer entrants (such as Disney and Amazon) have advantages that will prove difficult, if not impossible, for Netflix to overcome. The challenge, put simply, is revenue. If Netflix makes a hit series like Stranger Things, it gets attention and perhaps a few new subscribers. However, if Disney did the same, it would get everything that Netflix gets in terms of subscriber revenue, but it would also further monetise Stranger Things via merchandise, theme park rides, and perhaps even digital gaming content, for decades. In Amazon’s case, the subscription revenue is hardly even relevant. An Amazon Prime member spends more than double a non-Prime member does in the Amazon ecosystem. By charging members a subscription fee, Amazon has effectively found a way to make you pay more for spending more money with it. In this competitive environment, Netflix will underperform.
