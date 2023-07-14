Standard Bank at the forefront of smart agricultural finance

With agriculture accounting for 75% of Africa’s trade, 70% of its employment and more than 20% of the continent’s GDP, it is critical for farmers to understand how climate change affects agriculture and how agriculture influences climate change.

Climate change is a material risk for Africa and the world. Agriculture has an impactful relationship with climate change as the sector is both a contributor of greenhouse gases (GHGs) and, potentially, one of the world’s greatest carbon sinks.

“Agriculture has a disproportionately large role to play in reducing carbon emissions and sequestering carbon. Understanding and introducing more climate smart farming practices will assist the industry in achieving a just transition to a more sustainable future,” says Louis van Ravesteyn, group head of agribusiness, business & commercial banking at Standard Bank.

As much as agriculture releases carbon into the atmosphere, sustainable agriculture focuses on systems that conserve land, water, plant and genetic resources in environmentally regenerative, technically appropriate, and economically and socially enhancing formats. Farming systems that are climate-smart can adapt to and help manage climate risk, countering global warming by reducing GHG emissions.

“As a leading African financial institution, Standard Bank has developed a strategy to finance climate-smart agriculture on the continent. This promotes the development of a sustainable agricultural sector in Africa, ensuring that the continent realises its potential as a global agricultural powerhouse,” says Tunde Macaulay, head of Africa regions, business & commercial banking at Standard Bank.