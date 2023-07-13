SIMON BROWN: The stock-picking perils of ChatGPT

The answers returned by AI with regard to share-related questions are often just nonsense. But there is some use to using ChatGPT and Bing in your stockpicking efforts
13 July 2023 - 05:00 SIMON BROWN
Businesses are embracing generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
In November last year the public opening of ChatGPT version 3.5 took place. ChatGPT is a large language model (LLM) system that has scraped most of the internet and can answer questions. At the time it was released I was very excited (as was most of the internet) — surely it could help us when making investment decisions?
Fast forward to today, and we have Google Bard, which runs on Google’s own LLM, and Microsoft Bing, which runs on ChatGPT version 4.0. I have been testing out both over the past seven or so months.
The first point to understand is that these artificial intelligence (AI) models aren’t actually intelligent at all. They respond to your question by predicting which word would make most sense following the previous word. It is in no way understanding anything — it’s merely a computer model that is essentially tasked with making sentences that make sense.
But what’s important is that the answer may be nonsense. Actually, I am being polite. The answer may just be lies.
Both Bing and Google have share price data, yet when calculating they picked random prices points that bore no resemblance to reality
For example, I asked both for the compounded annual growth rate for a few locally listed stocks, and while the formula used was correct, the data was not, and the output was gibberish. This surprised me, as both Bing and Google have share price data, yet when calculating they picked random prices points that bore no resemblance to reality.
I also asked them to give a summary of the balance sheet and debt situation of various locally listed companies, and again they both spewed out gobbledygook.
Now, maybe I need to upskill my prompts, but a simple “how much debt does British American Tobacco have and what’s the expiry profile” should not be such a challenge.
And yes, I know Bing has data only to September 2021, but even taking that into account the answers were totally wrong. Bing did start using its own search to be more current; however, this has been shut down at the time of writing.
However, I have managed to find uses for Bing — which is my preferred model of the two — for example, in helping generate an investment thesis on electric vehicles (EVs). Asking for a list of exchange traded funds benefiting from this theme returned a useful list, not to mention follow-up questions about the largest stock holdings and expense ratios. In other words, I received usable data.
Digging further, I asked for research reports on EVs, the main players in the sector and the companies supplying the industry. Now we start getting a good understanding of an industry, the dynamics and risks, and can use that as a starting point for further research and digging.
So I am still using Bing, but with caveats. I use it more like an advanced search engine than like anything smart. I also double check all answers. This remains time consuming, but if you don’t do that, the entire exercise becomes useless.
These LLMs will of course only get better, and what I am finding is that the real skill is the prompts I use. Tweaking, even small tweaks, can generate very different answers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: The stock-picking perils of ChatGPT
The answers returned by AI with regard to share-related questions are often just nonsense. But there is some use to using ChatGPT and Bing in your stockpicking efforts
In November last year the public opening of ChatGPT version 3.5 took place. ChatGPT is a large language model (LLM) system that has scraped most of the internet and can answer questions. At the time it was released I was very excited (as was most of the internet) — surely it could help us when making investment decisions?
Fast forward to today, and we have Google Bard, which runs on Google’s own LLM, and Microsoft Bing, which runs on ChatGPT version 4.0. I have been testing out both over the past seven or so months.
The first point to understand is that these artificial intelligence (AI) models aren’t actually intelligent at all. They respond to your question by predicting which word would make most sense following the previous word. It is in no way understanding anything — it’s merely a computer model that is essentially tasked with making sentences that make sense.
But what’s important is that the answer may be nonsense. Actually, I am being polite. The answer may just be lies.
For example, I asked both for the compounded annual growth rate for a few locally listed stocks, and while the formula used was correct, the data was not, and the output was gibberish. This surprised me, as both Bing and Google have share price data, yet when calculating they picked random prices points that bore no resemblance to reality.
I also asked them to give a summary of the balance sheet and debt situation of various locally listed companies, and again they both spewed out gobbledygook.
Now, maybe I need to upskill my prompts, but a simple “how much debt does British American Tobacco have and what’s the expiry profile” should not be such a challenge.
And yes, I know Bing has data only to September 2021, but even taking that into account the answers were totally wrong. Bing did start using its own search to be more current; however, this has been shut down at the time of writing.
However, I have managed to find uses for Bing — which is my preferred model of the two — for example, in helping generate an investment thesis on electric vehicles (EVs). Asking for a list of exchange traded funds benefiting from this theme returned a useful list, not to mention follow-up questions about the largest stock holdings and expense ratios. In other words, I received usable data.
Digging further, I asked for research reports on EVs, the main players in the sector and the companies supplying the industry. Now we start getting a good understanding of an industry, the dynamics and risks, and can use that as a starting point for further research and digging.
So I am still using Bing, but with caveats. I use it more like an advanced search engine than like anything smart. I also double check all answers. This remains time consuming, but if you don’t do that, the entire exercise becomes useless.
These LLMs will of course only get better, and what I am finding is that the real skill is the prompts I use. Tweaking, even small tweaks, can generate very different answers.
ALSO READ:
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Spare a thought, a coin, a job, for those doing routine work
The evaporating frontier between fact and fiction
MICHELE SANTANGELO: Investors take note: artificial intelligence is no passing fad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.