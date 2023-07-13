Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Karooooo, sell Shoprite

Independent analyst Ashraf Mohamed on what the smart money is doing

13 July 2023 - 05:00
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Ashraf Mohamed, independent analyst

Buy: Karooooo

Its expansion into Southeast Asia, where in the past financial year revenue grew 32%, and the much-anticipated agreements with new corporates in Europe, will definitely provide upside. It is a software as a service company and has really pivoted away from the tracking business to a services business. Its software helps companies become more efficient in terms of logistics and moving products around. The group has very strong cash flow, it paid out a handsome dividend and market growth in South Africa has been in excess of 10% over the past three years. 

Sell: Shoprite 

In the near term I think it’s discounted all the good news and even though it does have some upside, I think it’s going to be capped out by the ability of the consumer to spend. In addition, the supply chain for fresh produce is still not working that well given load-shedding challenges, so that poses a risk to the margin. Given the way it does distribution, I think it will be a bit more affected than other retailers.

MiX Telematics crosses 1-million customers

The vehicle tracking company added 186,700 subscribers in the past year
Companies
1 month ago

Load-shedding makes logistics less efficient, Karooooo says

Company bolsters its systems to cope with delays due to power outages
Companies
1 month ago

Karooooo looks ahead to 2-million Cartrack subscribers

The company wanted to have 1.9-million to 2.1-million Cartrack subscribers by the end of the financial year, according to its guidance
Companies
2 months ago

Maseko takes up position with Shoprite

Former CEO and bidder for control of Telkom joins retailer’s high-powered board as nonexecutive director
Companies
2 weeks ago

