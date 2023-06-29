Money & Investing

Mr Price focuses on new avenues

As the value segment runs out of steam, the retailer is looking at trimming its product offering, especially those big-ticket items

29 June 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Apparel, home and sportswear retailer Mr Price has seen credit sales grow faster than cash as consumers struggle with high interest rates, rising inflation and rolling power blackouts. Analysts are now worried that the company’s traditional offering is running out of runway.

In the year to April 1, rising inventory cut the retailer’s gross profit margin by 1.5 percentage points to 39.5%. The mainly cash group (87.3% of sales are in cash) is now focusing on effective stock management, like-for-like sales growth and cash generation...

