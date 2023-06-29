JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
Within four years South Africa will be short of R7.2bn in overall funding needed to contain HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections, says a leading health economist
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
Apparel, home and sportswear retailer Mr Price has seen credit sales grow faster than cash as consumers struggle with high interest rates, rising inflation and rolling power blackouts. Analysts are now worried that the company’s traditional offering is running out of runway.
In the year to April 1, rising inventory cut the retailer’s gross profit margin by 1.5 percentage points to 39.5%. The mainly cash group (87.3% of sales are in cash) is now focusing on effective stock management, like-for-like sales growth and cash generation...
Mr Price focuses on new avenues
As the value segment runs out of steam, the retailer is looking at trimming its product offering, especially those big-ticket items
