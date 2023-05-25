Money & Investing

PERSONAL FINANCE

SIMON BROWN: Wall Street vs Main Street

Don’t let the crashing rand send you into a panic and rush offshore — first consider what the JSE is doing

25 May 2023 - 05:00 SIMON BROWN

There’s a saying in US markets: “Wall Street is not Main Street.” In other words, don’t confuse what you’re seeing in the general economy (Main Street) with what markets are doing (Wall Street).

This contrast is even more pronounced locally, as witnessed when the rand traded at its worst-ever level of R19.5169/$ after the US ambassador accused South Africa of sending  arms to Russia...

