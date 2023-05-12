Money & Investing

REGISTER | FM Top Analyst Award winners to be announced

The cream of the crop in the institutional stockbroking industry will be celebrated during a live virtual ceremony

12 May 2023 - 09:22
Sponsored
The top analysts will be announced during a virtual ceremony.
The top analysts will be announced during a virtual ceremony.

The 47th annual FM Top Analyst Awards, in partnership with Iress and the JSE, recognises SA's top analysts in the institutional stockbroking industry. 

Estimated to cover more than 90% of the market, the Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts survey — conducted by Intellidex — ranks analysts and firms across 40 research categories.

Winners will be celebrated during a live virtual ceremony hosted by Nastassia Arendse on May 23 and be published in a FM special report on May 25 2023.

Speakers at this online event will include:  

  • Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor 
  • Stuart Theobald, Intellidex chair
  • Shaun Nicholson, head of client solutions & regional head, Iress; and
  • Langa Manqele, head of equity & equity derivatives, JSE

Event details 

  • Date: May 23 2023 
  • Venue: Online 
  • Time: 5pm

Click here to register to watch this event online.

subscribe

Most read

1.
Why scepticism rules over Pick n Pay
Money & Investing
2.
Gold Fields is on a roll
Money & Investing
3.
YOUR MONEY: Maxing the tax-free allowance for ...
Money & Investing
4.
Why Warren Buffett’s jamboree matters
Money & Investing
5.
Can Redefine win over the doubters?
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.