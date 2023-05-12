REGISTER | FM Top Analyst Award winners to be announced
The cream of the crop in the institutional stockbroking industry will be celebrated during a live virtual ceremony
12 May 2023 - 09:22
Sponsored
The 47th annual FM Top Analyst Awards, in partnership with Iress and the JSE, recognises SA's top analysts in the institutional stockbroking industry.
Estimated to cover more than 90% of the market, the Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts survey — conducted by Intellidex — ranks analysts and firms across 40 research categories.
Winners will be celebrated during a live virtual ceremony hosted by Nastassia Arendse on May 23 and be published in a FM special report on May 25 2023.
Speakers at this online event will include:
- Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
- Stuart Theobald, Intellidex chair
- Shaun Nicholson, head of client solutions & regional head, Iress; and
- Langa Manqele, head of equity & equity derivatives, JSE
Event details
- Date: May 23 2023
- Venue: Online
- Time: 5pm