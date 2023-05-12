REGISTER | FM Top Analyst Award winners to be announced

The 47th annual FM Top Analyst Awards, in partnership with Iress and the JSE, recognises SA's top analysts in the institutional stockbroking industry.

Estimated to cover more than 90% of the market, the Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts survey — conducted by Intellidex — ranks analysts and firms across 40 research categories.

Winners will be celebrated during a live virtual ceremony hosted by Nastassia Arendse on May 23 and be published in a FM special report on May 25 2023.

Speakers at this online event will include:

Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor

Stuart Theobald, Intellidex chair

Shaun Nicholson, head of client solutions & regional head, Iress; and

Langa Manqele, head of equity & equity derivatives, JSE

Event details

Date: May 23 2023

Venue: Online

Time: 5pm

Click here to register to watch this event online.