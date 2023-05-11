Money & Investing

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Why Warren Buffett’s jamboree matters

The company’s annual shareholder jamboree is worth the jet lag, not to mention the cost. At $330 a Berkshire B share, why not go?

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 05:00 piet viljoen

After  Covid, working from home and online meetings have become the world’s way. Personally, I don’t like it; but sometimes it’s much more convenient to log on to Teams than to jump in your car and drive 30 minutes each way for a one-hour meeting. And if it would take 24 hours of travel to attend a meeting, a live-streamed option becomes even more attractive.

But it’s different when considering a trip to Omaha to attend the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder gathering. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.