Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Gunfight at the OK Bazaars turns out to have been just a Wild Bunch
The post-pandemic challenge for employers is no longer to get people back into the office, but to persuade them to stay
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
Pick n Pay’s share price performance this year has probably shredded any hope that the chain might be on track to reclaim its crown as the country’s pre-eminent retailer.
That title was long ago bestowed on rival Shoprite, but Pick n Pay’s fall from top spot in the early 2000s has since defined its place in local investment portfolios. And since the release of unimpressive year-end numbers last week, its share price has crumbled almost 15%, taking its year-to-date decline to 36% — a nine-year low. Contrast that with Spar’s 18.7% gain and Shoprite’s 7% wobble. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GROCERY RETAIL
Why scepticism rules over Pick n Pay
It’s been a long time since Pick n Pay was regarded as the leading blue-chip retail group. Its latest results raise fresh doubts about a turnaround plan that never comes to fruition
Pick n Pay’s share price performance this year has probably shredded any hope that the chain might be on track to reclaim its crown as the country’s pre-eminent retailer.
That title was long ago bestowed on rival Shoprite, but Pick n Pay’s fall from top spot in the early 2000s has since defined its place in local investment portfolios. And since the release of unimpressive year-end numbers last week, its share price has crumbled almost 15%, taking its year-to-date decline to 36% — a nine-year low. Contrast that with Spar’s 18.7% gain and Shoprite’s 7% wobble. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.