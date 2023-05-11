Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Amazon, sell US regional banks

Bright Khumalo, portfolio manager at Vestact, on what the smart money is doing

11 May 2023 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bright Khumalo, portfolio manager: Vestact 

Buy: Amazon

I’m going to be brave and say let’s buy some Amazon. The Nasdaq is up 20% since its lows in January; Amazon has done marginally better, up 23% year to date. On a one-year basis it’s still down 3%, whereas other megacaps are up north of 50%. That makes it a great buying opportunity for long-term investors. It’s still a blue-chip company and the No 1  in cloud, but e-commerce has also bounced back. Now it’s at a nice spot because not a lot of exuberance is priced into the share. We’ve been super-bearish about e-commerce, but it’s proving us otherwise.

Sell: Regional banks in the US

What I wouldn’t be buying is any regional bank share in the US — think PacWest or Western Alliance. We’ve seen a few major collapses, such as  Silicon Valley Bank. If you hold equity, you’re not going to get anything just because you’ve been bought by JPMorgan (in the case of First Republic). In investing, it’s a great boon to avoid these falling knives, these landmines that wipe you out completely, because you survive to play again. Once your capital is zero, you can’t. And we don’t know how long this calamity might last — if you try to pick the bottom you might be picking the next target for the Fed to give to JPMorgan.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Standard, sell Nedbank

Gary Booysen, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, on what the smart money is doingt the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy volatility, short equities

Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital Advisors, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Afrimat, Sell Omnia

Mike Gresty, fund manager at Anchor Capital, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why scepticism rules over Pick n Pay
Money & Investing
2.
Gold Fields is on a roll
Money & Investing
3.
Why Warren Buffett’s jamboree matters
Money & Investing
4.
Can Redefine win over the doubters?
Money & Investing
5.
BACKSTORY: Greg Maslov of Sapro
Money & Investing / Backstory

Related Articles

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Standard, sell Nedbank

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy volatility, short equities

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Afrimat, Sell Omnia

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy TFG, sell AB InBev

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Nasdaq 100, sell Telkom

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.