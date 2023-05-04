YOUR MONEY: Get your rates skates on

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
If the City of Joburg believes your house is worth more than what you paid for it, say, five years ago, and you don’t agree, it’s time to object — and fast.
Joburg residents should by now have received a letter giving their new property valuations. In some cases, these will be barely changed from the previous property value; in others, valuation increases of 30% and more have been reported.
The new valuation will affect your property rates charged from July 2023 but the cut-off for objections is Friday May 5.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says failure to object to an unreasonable valuation could lead to residents paying too much in rates and to other “unnecessary complications”.
“Previous cases have shown that property owners can save tens of thousands of rand by objecting to irrational property valuations,” says Julius Kleynhans, Outa’s executive head of social innovation.
“The city’s method of determining the value of your property can result in an overvaluation, which can lead to inflated rates. Rates should be based on the market value of your property in July 2022, using a ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ approach, and calculated in accordance with the city’s property rates policy and property category rates.”
Outa has links on its website that take you to the city’s general valuation roll. You’ll have to register and the site can be fiddly and somewhat user unfriendly (for example, actually finding your property under the correct “township”, which will show you the new valuation if your post hasn’t arrived) but it shouldn’t take longer than 45 minutes to navigate the objections process.
The site allows for supporting documents to be uploaded if you do object to your new property valuation. Here, what will greatly help your case would be a letter from an estate agent giving a realistic price for your home, as well as the Lightstone property data for your suburb and even street, which shows how much properties in your area have sold for.
Your estate agent should be happy to provide this, but you can buy an online report from Lightstone (the residential transfers report is probably best) for R155.25.
Outa — which has taken up the cudgels for civil society against, most notably, Gauteng’s e-tolls — argues that residents can prevail against unjust rate bills if they get active and organised. Two years ago the City of Ekurhuleni increased property valuations, in some cases by 2,000%. Outa, which helped residents to object, says the majority of ratepayers who fought back were given fair revaluations. “If we do nothing, we shouldn’t complain,” it warns.
— Your Money team
Next week’s reader question:
I am 72 and retired. I take a 10% drawdown from my retirement annuity to supplement my Eskom pension. I am issued a tax certificate for the amount of the monthly payment, including the broker fee. The broker must also then pay tax.
Should I not be issued a certificate for the amount less the broker fee, as, surely, that is my income? This would cut the tax I pay from R8,000 a year — which is a lot for me — to R4,300 a year.
Thank you,
Graham
