CORPORATE LAW
The odd case of the odd-lot offer
If you’re a shareholder in Cashbuild or KAL Group you may have suffered expropriation, though not without compensation — whether you liked it or not
When is expropriation not really expropriation? Apparently when it’s done by a listed company and the individual being expropriated of property has ignored, or not noticed, offers of purchase.
If you’re a small shareholder, holding fewer than 100 shares in a listed company, you could wake up one day to find you don’t actually own those shares. But instead, you own a bit of cash, which may or may not have found its way into your bank account.
If you are the holder of a small chunk of shares in Nedbank, KAL Group (formerly Kaap Agri) or Cashbuild, this might be happening to you round about now. Each of these companies is repurchasing odd-lot holdings from shareholders. An odd lot is fewer than 100 shares.
The reason for an odd-lot repurchase is simple enough. As Johan Holtzhausen, MD of PSG Capital says, it makes a lot of sense from administrative and cost perspectives.
“JSE-listed issuers such as KAL Group are required to distribute their notices of AGMs and annual financial statements to shareholders on an annual basis as well as circulars for certain corporate actions. In doing so, substantial printing and posting costs are incurred,” says Holtzhausen, whose company is KAL’s sponsor.
The odd-lot offer helps to reduce the number of shareholders on the company’s register, resulting in cost savings.
So, odd-lot repurchases make sense. The only difficulty is that in some cases the holders of odd lots may not be aware they own the shares, may not have stayed in touch with the company or may not even care about them. So, what does the company do if such holders don’t respond to a repurchase offer? It takes the shares.
Here’s what Cashbuild’s recent offer stated: “Odd-lot holders can elect to retain their odd-lot holdings or sell their odd-lot holdings at the offer price. Those odd-lot holders who do not make an election by 12:00 (SAST) on Friday 31 March 2023 will automatically be regarded as having accepted the odd-lot offer and chosen to dispose of their odd-lot holdings.”
Even JSE listing requirements describe the default repurchase as expropriation. As most South Africans now know, the constitution allows expropriation only in very specific circumstances, which generally include the public interest, and requires the agreement of affected parties.
The relevant section of the constitution is 25(1), which states: “No-one may be deprived of property except in terms of law of general application and no law may permit arbitrary deprivation.”
So, is the JSE ultra vires the constitution? Its listing requirements allow for expropriation of odd lots as long as the company’s memorandum of incorporation (MoI) provides for it.
The MoI is a public document which sets out the rights, obligations and responsibilities of shareholders, directors and prescribed officers of a company. If it provides for the repurchase of odd lots then all shareholders are assumed to have expressly agreed to such offers, says the JSE.
Andre Visser, director of issuer regulations at the JSE, says the use of the term “expropriation” in the listing requirements is not accurate if it is read in the context of all the requirements applicable in the circumstances.
“Further, the mechanisms contemplated in the applicable MoI, circulars and the listing requirements do not amount to expropriation that is proscribed by the constitution,” Visser tells the FM, adding that shareholders expressly agree to those provisions, and if shares are sold in accordance with those provisions at market value, it cannot be equated to unlawful expropriation. “The fact that the term ‘expropriation’ is used does not mean that the mechanisms contemplated in the MOI and the listing requirements amount to expropriation.”
He says shareholders who do not notify the company of their response to an odd-lot offer are deemed to have accepted the offer. “Deeming provisions are and have been a part of our contract and companies law for many years and it is neither unlawful nor unconstitutional to use an agreed-upon deeming provision in a contract of purchase and sale of shares,” Visser says.
He adds that it seems to be a generally accepted practice in our market for shareholders that want to sell their shares to rely on this deeming provision by not informing the issuer of their election. “The shareholder knows the deeming provision will result in a sale of their shares at the offer price.”
But the courts disagree about deemed consensus and have said a shareholder cannot be expropriated by a majority vote. According to Henochsberg on the Companies Act, in Ex parte NBSA Centre, the full bench clarified the basic principle of majority power in a company, which is that a shareholders’ rights can be rearranged but cannot be taken away. As then deputy judge president Coetzee said: “I find it rather cynical that someone can ‘rearrange’ or ‘arrange’ my life by ending it.”
Nedbank’s head of corporate law, Elsabe Heystek, is confident the process does not conflict with the constitution, pointing out it is done in terms of law of general application and it’s not arbitrary as the price and process are fair. In Nedbank’s case a premium was offered and no broker fees or other administrative costs are paid by the shareholders.
Things are not quite the same at KAL, as the “fair” price, which is linked to recent trading levels, suffers a 20% hit because payment is treated as a dividend. And then, as the KAL announcement points out, if the company doesn’t have the shareholder’s bank details — which seems likely in the circumstances — the funds are held by the company until those details are eventually provided.
Nedbank company secretary Jackie Katzin tells the FM the repurchase of odd lots is not generally a recurring event, and in the bank’s case has followed a major corporate development such as Old Mutual’s unbundling of a chunk of its Nedbank shares. After Old Mutual’s previous unbundling, Nedbank ended up with about 400,000 shareholders, 93% of whom held fewer than 100 shares and accounted for just 0.6% of the bank’s shares.
The 2018 odd-lot repurchase, aimed at trimming the register, resulted in 6.1-million shares being purchased by default.
It’s difficult not to sympathise with companies coping with unwieldy share registers and shareholders who aren’t always on the ball. But still, it does smack of expropriation.
