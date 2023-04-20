The financial services company is hoovering up business from rivals — but its share price is far from cheap
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Know your auctions
Your common sense and good taste, that’s what. Auctions can be fabulous, bargain-hunting fun — until you lose your head
Auctions are odd things that truthfully scare me. I’m always worried I’ll end up owning an overpriced 12ft flamingo. But auctions can have a place in our life, as long as we tread carefully.
The first part is when we need something. We should, in some circumstances, consider buying second-hand.
That said, stay well away from electronics, white appliances and the like. The issue is we just can’t be certain of the quality, and anything bought from an auction house comes as is — no warranties or refunds.
But say you want gym equipment or a pasta maker. An auction is a great place to find such items, potentially at a great price. That said, first do your homework so you know what a new version would cost and then start looking around auction sites. Many will list goods for auction online and even enable online bidding.
The bidding process is, of course, the other risk (aside from defects). Know your top price and don’t go one cent above it and do not be tempted to bid on any of the other lots while you’re waiting for yours to come up on bid. This is a dangerous trap as something looks cheap, but you haven’t done the homework and you probably don’t really need it — so you’re just wasting money.
Ideally, in an online auction you could enter a bid with a maximum price ahead of time and not even need to attend the actual event.
Another aspect of auctions is as a side hustle. You really can get some great bargains that you can then sell on for profit. A friend frequents auctions for deceased estates, buying all sorts of small things and then selling them via a weekly market and a local second-hand WhatsApp group. They mostly buy comics, jewellery, kitchen equipment (not electronic) and small home knick-knacks. In a recent example they got 20 pieces of costume jewellery for R250 that they sold at an average of R50 each, netting a profit of R750.
They need upfront cash to buy the goods and the knowledge of what will sell (and at what price), and then a place to sell. Over time they have got better at knowing what will sell and at what prices and they make a solid second income from this side hustle.
A key lesson they have learnt is not to sell on online platforms such as Facebook marketplace. It is full of scammers and time wasters who never commit.
Lastly, and very importantly, fees. The auction house will charge you a fee above what you paid, in some cases as high as 18%, so you need to add this to the price you bid as the final full cost. Then you’ll also have to fetch or transport the item you’ve bought and that may be expensive depending on what it is.
Now, how much to ship a large flamingo from the Cape?
