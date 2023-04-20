Money & Investing

Critics lash regulator over buyout ruling

South Africa’s largest brokerage, Peresec, has been issued with a ‘compliance notice’ for its role in four transactions, yet settled the case without admission of guilt. The complainants say this isn’t good enough

20 April 2023 - 05:00 Rob Rose

“My confidence in our financial regulators has taken a severe knock,” says Albie Cilliers, a private investor, in a letter to the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) last week.

Cilliers was reacting to the panel’s finding after an eight-month investigation into several transactions involving the wider Peresec Group — including African Phoenix, Zarclear and the JSE-listed industrial group enX. ..

