SIMON BROWN: Knowing your TAM from some pie in the sky

The term ‘total addressable market’ is often thrown about by companies you may consider investing in. Here’s what it means

13 April 2023 - 05:00 SIMON BROWN

In investing, you often hear about the total addressable market (TAM) for a business. Keeping it personal, let’s understand what this is and what we can really learn from the number through the example of selling hot dogs at the local Saturday market.

The first question is: how many people do the promoters expect to attend the market? Maybe they expect 1,000. This number itself is not certain and a best guess estimate from the promoter, but it’s a decent starting point as your TAM...

