Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
In investing, you often hear about the total addressable market (TAM) for a business. Keeping it personal, let’s understand what this is and what we can really learn from the number through the example of selling hot dogs at the local Saturday market.
The first question is: how many people do the promoters expect to attend the market? Maybe they expect 1,000. This number itself is not certain and a best guess estimate from the promoter, but it’s a decent starting point as your TAM...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Knowing your TAM from some pie in the sky
The term ‘total addressable market’ is often thrown about by companies you may consider investing in. Here’s what it means
In investing, you often hear about the total addressable market (TAM) for a business. Keeping it personal, let’s understand what this is and what we can really learn from the number through the example of selling hot dogs at the local Saturday market.
The first question is: how many people do the promoters expect to attend the market? Maybe they expect 1,000. This number itself is not certain and a best guess estimate from the promoter, but it’s a decent starting point as your TAM...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.