The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
The long-awaited completion of a R100bn merger between central-London real estate plays Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) and Shaftesbury has placed the stock back on South African investor radars.
Capco, like most other UK-focused real estate investment trusts (Reits) with exposure to retail and leisure properties, was heavily sold down on the back of pandemic-induced trading and travel restrictions. Before then it was Brexit, and latterly recessionary fears brought about by higher interest rates and rising energy costs due to the war in Ukraine...
REITS
London calling as Shaftesbury Capital gains traction
The largest property owner in the West End offers cheap access to prime shop, work, live and play precincts in the fashionable West End
