London calling as Shaftesbury Capital gains traction

The largest property owner in the West End offers cheap access to prime shop, work, live and play precincts in the fashionable West End

06 April 2023 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

The long-awaited completion of a R100bn merger between central-London real estate plays Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) and Shaftesbury has placed the stock back on South African investor radars.

Capco, like most other UK-focused real estate investment trusts (Reits) with exposure to retail and leisure properties, was heavily sold down on the back of pandemic-induced trading and travel restrictions. Before then it was Brexit, and latterly recessionary fears brought about by higher interest rates and rising energy costs due to the war in Ukraine...

