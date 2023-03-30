A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
As humans we are a mess of contradictory cognitive biases that often cause us to make poor decisions, even as we think we're evaluating the available data with a clear head.
Recency bias is perhaps the worst of the many cognitive biases. Simply put, it means we give recent events far more importance than they actually deserve, while ignoring or downplaying older, as well as future, data points...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Know your biases
Recency bias, where the events of right now cloud our memory of the more distant past and thoughts of the future, is a dangerous factor in decision-making, whether you are buying a house or a share
As humans we are a mess of contradictory cognitive biases that often cause us to make poor decisions, even as we think we're evaluating the available data with a clear head.
Recency bias is perhaps the worst of the many cognitive biases. Simply put, it means we give recent events far more importance than they actually deserve, while ignoring or downplaying older, as well as future, data points...
