Less talk, more action: solving SA’s energy crisis

Delays in the unbundling of Eskom and the democratisation of the energy sector, coupled with corruption and a lack of incentives for private power producers to supply the grid, don’t auger well for the energy sector, said Cruise.

Conservative predictions are that load-shedding will double over the next five years. Energy prices are also projected to double over the same period as the cost of diesel continues to rise.

In Vietnam, a government-driven solar photovoltaics incentive scheme was very successful. Key to the initiative's success was the government's commitment to a long-term feed-in tariff which provided measurable financial returns. SA, however, determines the price of electricity every two years. “If we want to encourage and incentivise funding, we need to confirm the price of electricity for the next two decades,” said Cruise.

A panel of experts discussed how to solve SA’s energy crisis through renewable energy. James Cumming, GM of renewable energy company African Clean Energy Developments (Aced), said renewables can only do so much until battery storage improves. Solving the energy crisis requires that Eskom’s fleet of power stations performs optimally while getting renewables on the grid.

Though Aced has a number of renewable projects in the pipeline, he said precedence needs to be created to get projects online quicker.

Neither green hydrogen nor gas energy projects are an ideal solution to the energy crisis, given they both take a long time to implement, said Cumming.

Jan Fourie, Sub-Saharan Africa executive vice-president at renewable energy producer Scatec, said we need to accept that Rome is burning, which requires urgent concrete action rather than more meetings. Not only do we need all hands on deck to fix Eskom, expand the grid and get better at implementation, but the gloves need to come off in the relationship between the government and private sector.

He said the problem with nuclear power is that projects are always over budget and take longer to build than expected. Given the failures at Kusile and Medupi power stations, SA should not mortgage its future for nuclear energy. He said focusing on gas to solve SA’s energy crisis was a similar fool’s errand.

Kyle Durham, head of sustainable finance and ESG solutions at FNB, said sustainable finance for commercial businesses is still a new concept. Though a significant amount of capital has been pledged, he questioned whether it was going to the right projects. He conceded that commercial banks need to play a more active role in procuring solutions for customers.

Franc Gray, the chief lending officer at Hohm Energy, said though capital is available, it is not deployed timeously into the right areas. He called for better transparency of the value chain. Hohm Energy is primarily focused on providing solar solutions and finance to the residential sector. Gray revealed that SA is short of solar installers.