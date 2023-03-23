Money & Investing

THE G SPOT

Scoring a big tax break from green energy

It’s possible: not just R15,000 from your home solar installation, but 125% in tax back on an investment into a new green energy fund

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Giulietta Talevi

Investors who mourned the demise of the section 12J tax incentive — which was stopped in June 2021 — now have another, arguably better option for an upfront tax break: a section 12B initiative in renewable energy that 12J stalwart Grovest is offering.  The FM spoke to Grovest CEO Jeff Miller.

How exactly does the section 12B tax incentive work? ..

