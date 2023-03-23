Money & Investing

How Grindrod is making the most of Transnet’s trials

Grindrod is having a bumper time in its ports and logistics niche — and there’s no indication that business is slowing. The opposite, in fact

BL Premium
23 March 2023 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

One’s demise is clearly the other’s opportunity: Grindrod seems a great example of how to profit from government failure.

The logistics company, which is increasingly extending its operational tentacles across Africa, had a bumper 2022 and it looks like the future is equally bright...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.