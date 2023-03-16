YOUR MONEY: How to access your local retirement savings after emigrating

Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The time for urgent action is now, Mupita insists, adding that the country is staring over the edge of a cliff
The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
Question:
I emigrated from South Africa in August 2021. I am recognised by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) as a tax nonresident with effect from my date of emigration.
I would like to access my retirement savings and I believe I have to wait until the third anniversary of my emigration before I can do so.
Is the tax upon withdrawal calculated with reference to the fund value as at my emigration date with interest charged to withdrawal date, or is it calculated based on the fund value as at withdrawal date?
Also, once the withdrawal is complete, may the funds stay in South Africa and be used to buy property or otherwise invest, or must the funds be expatriated?
— Richard
Answer:
As you know, with effect from March 1 2021, on the basis that you have emigrated, you will require a tax clearance certificate for emigration from Sars, and further to this, you will then be able to access your retirement annuity funds once you have been a nonresident of South Africa for an uninterrupted period of three years, from March 1 2021.
The tax upon withdrawal is calculated on the fund value as at withdrawal date, and the taxes are calculated according to the following withdrawal benefit table; this may change slightly if the withdrawal is in another tax year — please see the Sars table below.
With regards to your last question, the funds may stay in South Africa to be used to purchase property or invest as you prefer.
Kim White, master tax practitioner (SA), KCE Consulting
We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: How to access your local retirement savings after emigrating
A reader asks if the tax on his retirement savings is calculated on the fund’s value at emigration or withdrawal
Question:
I emigrated from South Africa in August 2021. I am recognised by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) as a tax nonresident with effect from my date of emigration.
I would like to access my retirement savings and I believe I have to wait until the third anniversary of my emigration before I can do so.
Is the tax upon withdrawal calculated with reference to the fund value as at my emigration date with interest charged to withdrawal date, or is it calculated based on the fund value as at withdrawal date?
Also, once the withdrawal is complete, may the funds stay in South Africa and be used to buy property or otherwise invest, or must the funds be expatriated?
— Richard
Answer:
As you know, with effect from March 1 2021, on the basis that you have emigrated, you will require a tax clearance certificate for emigration from Sars, and further to this, you will then be able to access your retirement annuity funds once you have been a nonresident of South Africa for an uninterrupted period of three years, from March 1 2021.
The tax upon withdrawal is calculated on the fund value as at withdrawal date, and the taxes are calculated according to the following withdrawal benefit table; this may change slightly if the withdrawal is in another tax year — please see the Sars table below.
With regards to your last question, the funds may stay in South Africa to be used to purchase property or invest as you prefer.
Kim White, master tax practitioner (SA), KCE Consulting
We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
YOUR MONEY: Why you really need to set up a will for your kids
YOUR MONEY: Breaking up with your broker
YOUR MONEY: Doing regulation 28 my own way
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.