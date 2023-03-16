Money & Investing

Standard Bank reaps the benefits of banking on Africa

Despite Ghana's wobble, a 26% compound growth in headline earnings from its divisions across the continent has helped the bank weather paltry local growth rates. And Liberty is now finally kicking in too

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, has reported robust growth in its operations in the rest of the continent, while analysts are keeping a close eye on how the bank integrates its now fully owned insurance arm, Liberty.

For the 12 months to end-December, Standard Bank’s headline earnings jumped 37% to R34.27bn, whereas its banking activities reported a 22% gain to R30.54bn. This indicates Liberty’s return to profitability — it clocked up headline profits of R2bn compared with a loss of R64m a year earlier...

