The impending departure of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO Natascha Viljoen came as no small surprise to the market — not least because she has been in the job for only three years.
It also comes at a rather delicate time. Amplats is navigating a volatile market for platinum group metals (PGMs). And it is undertaking a review of its best mine, Mogalakwena, a process Viljoen has made her mission...
Natascha Viljoen grabs a golden opportunity at Newmont
Timing is everything, and her impending departure from Amplats is unsettling given the host of challenges the PGM miner faces
