Money & Investing

Natascha Viljoen grabs a golden opportunity at Newmont

Timing is everything, and her impending departure from Amplats is unsettling given the host of challenges the PGM miner faces

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

The impending departure of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO Natascha Viljoen came as no small surprise to the market — not least because she has been in the job for only three years.

It also comes at a rather delicate time. Amplats is navigating  a volatile market for platinum group metals (PGMs). And it is undertaking a review of its best mine, Mogalakwena, a process Viljoen has made her mission...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.