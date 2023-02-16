The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
In the face of overwhelming evidence about the ways cadre deployment has harmed South Africa, the ANC remains shameless
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
It may seem only for the brave, but investing in smaller and more illiquid markets may boost a share portfolio’s long-term returns — though local investors will have to scratch hard to find many “frontier market” options.
One of these is the dollar-denominated Allan Gray Frontier Markets Equity Fund, which had $716m under management at the end of January...
OFFSHORE MARKETS
Finding investment gems in frontier markets
Think Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Philippines and Slovenia for your next global stock picks
