Money & Investing

Beware the pitfalls of a dividend-paying strategy

Last year there were some unbelievably rich results for the JSE’s dividend investors — but this year, they’ll need to pick a little more carefully

09 February 2023 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

Last year dividend investors were rewarded for their conservative view of companies, especially in South Africa. The fattest dividend payers, without question, were to be found among the JSE’s resource stocks — think companies such as Thungela Resources, which paid out R78 over the financial year, putting it on an astonishing dividend yield of 33.7%.

But is it wise in 2023 to invest in an index loaded with resource stocks amid an exceptionally uncertain global economic environment?..

