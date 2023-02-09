Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
The key political question is who exactly Ramaphosa is trying to sideline
We answer the biggest questions surrounding the current measles outbreak and explain who is eligible to get an extra vaccination
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
Last year dividend investors were rewarded for their conservative view of companies, especially in South Africa. The fattest dividend payers, without question, were to be found among the JSE’s resource stocks — think companies such as Thungela Resources, which paid out R78 over the financial year, putting it on an astonishing dividend yield of 33.7%.
But is it wise in 2023 to invest in an index loaded with resource stocks amid an exceptionally uncertain global economic environment?..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Beware the pitfalls of a dividend-paying strategy
Last year there were some unbelievably rich results for the JSE’s dividend investors — but this year, they’ll need to pick a little more carefully
Last year dividend investors were rewarded for their conservative view of companies, especially in South Africa. The fattest dividend payers, without question, were to be found among the JSE’s resource stocks — think companies such as Thungela Resources, which paid out R78 over the financial year, putting it on an astonishing dividend yield of 33.7%.
But is it wise in 2023 to invest in an index loaded with resource stocks amid an exceptionally uncertain global economic environment?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.