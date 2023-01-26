Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Quilter, sell Bidvest

Mark du Toit, co-founder of OysterCatcher Investments, on what the smart money is doing

26 January 2023 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Mark du Toit, co-founder: OysterCatcher Investments 

BUY: Quilter 

The opportunity for Quilter has been created because there’s a new worry about the UK’s macroeconomic situation.

Yes, the cost of living has increased quickly but we do see inflation being brought back under control and the long-term savings market hasn’t materially changed. Quilter’s share price has been caught up in this whole sell-off and on our bottom-up valuation process this looks like a good entry point. Quilter is the second-largest advisory business in the UK, so there’s still room for it to grow market share; it has enough scale so it’s not under threat. It’s going to have tailwinds from global markets now as we reach the end of the rate hiking cycle, and as assets grow it earns higher fees. It also pays a nice dividend — the full-year dividend yield is 5.3% and it’s trading on a p:e of 10. We believe that should be 16.

SELL: Bidvest 

It’s a great company — a big industrial business in South Africa. Its earnings are still dominated by the South African businesses. Currently it’s growing offshore earnings but the acquisitions it’s making have lower returns than its current business, so earnings will be diluted by M&A activity. The group is growing earnings at 7% a year and it trades on a forward dividend yield of 6.3% but we think the business will be constrained by the local economy. Given that the overseas acquisitions are going to be expensive we don’t see them generating good long-term returns. 

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy LVMH and keep your feet on the ground

Bright Khumalo, portfolio manager at Vestact, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Shoprite, sell Pick n Pay

Gary Booysen, portfolio manager: Rand Swiss  on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Kaap Agri, sell Northam Platinum

Rowan Williams, portfolio manager at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Dark days for Mr Price
Money & Investing
2.
Balanced funds: does the 60:40 split still work?
Money & Investing
3.
ESTHER MUKUMBO: In search of the dividend grail
Money & Investing
4.
There’s new life at Woolworths after David Jones
Money & Investing
5.
Glencore to soar on copper crunch
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.