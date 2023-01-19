Money & Investing

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Tit for tat as African Phoenix targets analysts

An extraordinary attack on top-rated analysts may backfire spectacularly on Warren Chapman and Oyama Mabandla as questions mount over their treatment of minority shareholders

19 January 2023 - 05:00 Rob Rose

Warren Chapman, who heads South Africa’s largest stock brokerage, Peresec,   has launched an astonishing broadside against a number of top-rated analysts who have raised awkward questions about his dealings.

It’s an unusually aggressive response to news in August that the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP), the regulator tasked with greenlighting corporate deals, is investigating certain “transactions” involving the wider Peresec Group — including African Phoenix, Zarclear and the JSE-listed industrial group enX.  ..

