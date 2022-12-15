Rowan Williams, portfolio manager at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
At first glance Nampak’s recent results looked impressively sturdy: revenue up 21%, trading profit up 13%. Even the “operating profit before net impairments” looked reasonably good — a 4% decline to R1.2bn.
So how could this packaging group possibly need a R2bn rights issue? And, furthermore, need one urgently. So urgently that a rights issue price of 100c looks possible. It’s pointless to stop and consider this share was trading above R40 in 2015...
Inside Nampak's R2bn cash hole
The packaging group's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
