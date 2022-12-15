Money & Investing

Inside Nampak’s R2bn cash hole

The packaging group’s problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question

15 December 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

At first glance Nampak’s recent results looked impressively sturdy: revenue up 21%, trading profit up 13%. Even the “operating profit before net impairments” looked reasonably good — a 4%  decline to R1.2bn. 

So how could this packaging group possibly need a R2bn rights issue?  And, furthermore, need one urgently. So urgently that a rights issue price of 100c looks possible. It’s pointless to stop and consider this share was trading above R40 in 2015...

