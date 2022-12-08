SIMON BROWN: Give your kids ETFs this Christmas

Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
Accelerating price rises and interest rates throw more bombs at potential buyers
Bhekisisa spoke to three women who’ve become HIV prevention advocates in their communities. They also tell us how the CAB-LA injection has changed their lives
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
Presents under the Christmas tree may be a little slimmer this year, as another rate increase brings even more pressure to our pockets.
But here’s an idea for the best gift for a child — an investment.
My niece and nephew only ever get exchange traded funds (ETFs) from me for Christmas and their birthdays. While that is truly boring, at least they get plenty of gifts from everybody else.
So let’s look into how this works practically.
The first question is whether you want an investment account in the child’s name or in that of their guardian. If it’s the former, they will need to open a brokerage account, and their guardian’s Fica identification documents will have to be provided. Importantly, a stockbroker can’t open an account for a minor under six, but a financial services provider can. So you may have to shop around before you find a broker who can assist. A no-frills account with no administration fee is also ideal, as it really does not need research and all the other extras many brokers offer.
The issue with it being in the minor’s name is that while their guardian will have control to start with, at 18 the child will have full control and can do whatever they want with the money. But you have many years to make them money smart. After 14 years of ETFs my niece and nephew are plenty smart about money and investing, and probably wouldn’t do anything silly.
I realise this is all very boring in the eyes of someone who wants a Hogwarts Lego set, but it has real long-term benefits
The next issue is donations tax.
The receiver pays no tax, but the person making the donation will pay a flat 20% tax on any donation above R100,000 a year (spouses can make tax-free donations between themselves).
For most of us it would be way below that threshold. But if you’ve been giving the money to the guardian, it is legally in the guardian’s name, which means that transferring it to the child in time may incur donations tax if above that threshold.
The trick here could be to make the payments over a few years if the amount exceeds R100,000.
Another issue is: a tax-free savings vehicle or not? While the numbers for a tax-free account taken out at birth and held until retirement are staggering, the reality is that the recipient will likely have needs way before then. So I do not pay into a tax-free account for my niece and nephew. This way they could use it for a first car or to pay for university, or even as a deposit on a first house.
Another idea is to suggest this to other gift givers. Grandparents can scale back on their gifts and make a cash donation into the child’s investment account.
I realise this is all very boring in the eyes of someone who wants a Hogwarts Lego set, but it has real long-term benefits. One is the financial help your children get as they enter the workforce. It also makes them eager to learn about money and investing, which is a huge advantage when they start earning.
The last point is: which product to buy? Just stick to global diverse ETFs listed on the JSE. Merry Christmas.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Give your kids ETFs this Christmas
Think ETFs, not Lego, for your children this year. They may moan now, but one day they will be grateful (and rich)
Presents under the Christmas tree may be a little slimmer this year, as another rate increase brings even more pressure to our pockets.
But here’s an idea for the best gift for a child — an investment.
My niece and nephew only ever get exchange traded funds (ETFs) from me for Christmas and their birthdays. While that is truly boring, at least they get plenty of gifts from everybody else.
So let’s look into how this works practically.
The first question is whether you want an investment account in the child’s name or in that of their guardian. If it’s the former, they will need to open a brokerage account, and their guardian’s Fica identification documents will have to be provided. Importantly, a stockbroker can’t open an account for a minor under six, but a financial services provider can. So you may have to shop around before you find a broker who can assist. A no-frills account with no administration fee is also ideal, as it really does not need research and all the other extras many brokers offer.
The issue with it being in the minor’s name is that while their guardian will have control to start with, at 18 the child will have full control and can do whatever they want with the money. But you have many years to make them money smart. After 14 years of ETFs my niece and nephew are plenty smart about money and investing, and probably wouldn’t do anything silly.
The next issue is donations tax.
The receiver pays no tax, but the person making the donation will pay a flat 20% tax on any donation above R100,000 a year (spouses can make tax-free donations between themselves).
For most of us it would be way below that threshold. But if you’ve been giving the money to the guardian, it is legally in the guardian’s name, which means that transferring it to the child in time may incur donations tax if above that threshold.
The trick here could be to make the payments over a few years if the amount exceeds R100,000.
Another issue is: a tax-free savings vehicle or not? While the numbers for a tax-free account taken out at birth and held until retirement are staggering, the reality is that the recipient will likely have needs way before then. So I do not pay into a tax-free account for my niece and nephew. This way they could use it for a first car or to pay for university, or even as a deposit on a first house.
Another idea is to suggest this to other gift givers. Grandparents can scale back on their gifts and make a cash donation into the child’s investment account.
I realise this is all very boring in the eyes of someone who wants a Hogwarts Lego set, but it has real long-term benefits. One is the financial help your children get as they enter the workforce. It also makes them eager to learn about money and investing, which is a huge advantage when they start earning.
The last point is: which product to buy? Just stick to global diverse ETFs listed on the JSE. Merry Christmas.
ALSO READ:
SIMON BROWN: Be cunning with that bonus
YOUR MONEY: How does one provide for one’s children in case both parents die?
MARK BARNES: Until a universal currency comes, mind that crypto
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.