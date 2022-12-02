Money & Investing

Should you choose a business or personal loan to fund your side hustle?

Standard Bank breaks down the key differences and what to consider when choosing a loan

13 December 2022 - 08:30
Sponsored
It’s becoming increasingly popular, and in some cases necessary, to have a side hustle, and when it comes to funding it, a loan is an easy way to access the cash you need to get started or to grow it into your main hustle.

But loans aren’t one-size-fits-all. Different types will be better suited to different needs, and while either a personal loan or a business loan can be useful, they have different requirements, and understanding your options will help you in making the right financial decision for your business. 

To help you with that decision, Standard Bank breaks down the key differences and what to consider when choosing a personal loan or a business loan. 

The difference between a personal loan and a business loan

A personal loan gives you access to a lump sum of money that can be used for almost anything. How much you can apply for and under which terms is dependent on your credit history and financial situation. Applying is quick and easy and only needs personal documentation such as an ID, proof of residence, a payslip and bank statements. 

A business loan is tailored to your business needs and can only be used for business purposes. You can access larger loan amounts, at competitive interest and flexible repayment terms, depending on the type of facility you take up. Specific documentation will be required to assess the track record and financial stability of your business.

How do the benefits compare? 

With a personal loan:

  • You can use the money to fund your business and personal needs; 
  • Repayment terms are shorter;
  • A better credit score can give you a lower interest rate; and
  • You don’t need to provide collateral.

With a business loan:

  • You can access larger amounts and more competitive interest rates; 
  • The interest on the loan can be deducted from tax;
  • There are flexible repayment terms over a longer period; and
  • Loans can be secured with collateral for better rates and larger facilities. 

How to choose the right type of loan?

To determine which type of loan is best for you, look at the following:

  • What will you use this money for? Is it to make a big purchase, pay off debt or have cash flow and so on?
  • How much capital do you need?
  • Do you have assets that you can use for collateral?
  • Can you afford the repayments?

Use the Standard Bank Personal Loans calculator to see whether you can afford it and estimate what your repayments could be; or apply online for a personal loan or business loan.*

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.

*Terms and conditions apply.

