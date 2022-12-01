SIMON BROWN: Be cunning with that bonus

The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
It’s going to be a tough holiday season, nobody doubts that. Interest rates have just gone up another 0.75% and that R1m home loan from a year ago now costs an extra R2,000 per month, while your shopping basket every month is getting more and more expensive.
Families all over the country are looking for ways to stretch their December budget with more potatoes around the Christmas turkey and fewer gifts under the tree.
Budgeting is going to be crucial, and sticking to that budget even more so. Solid planning and knowing where the money will be spent is the only way to manage. Remember, a budget needs to be a family affair, with everybody agreeing to the details so that it remains practical and implementable.
Knowing the difference between needs and wants will help with the process, and unfortunately many wants will be out the window this year.
But South African consumers are a smart bunch, and most of you have already started planning and cutting back. So I want to touch on that one luxury that some may get this year — a bonus.
The tradition locally is a 13th cheque, usually paid in mid-December, and there is a lot we can do with it not only to make this holiday better but even to take some pressure off next year.
The ideal use of your bonus is to allocate all of it towards paying off debt. But let’s be real: that’s no fun, and 2022 has been a tough year, so here’s what I did when I got a regular 13th cheque.
I’d use a third to pay down expensive debt. This reduces your monthly payments next year and gives you some extra space every month with a little extra income.
The next third I would invest, and what I am going to say next is not ideal, but it takes into account the stark reality of finances being under extreme pressure. Maybe don’t invest this third, rather put it towards paying off even more debt.
Ending the year with less debt really will make the monthly budget for 2023 easier. Depending on the size of your bonus and the amount of debt, this could potentially be hundreds of rand extra every month next year.
The remaining money from the bonus, spend it. I know, saving and debt are important. But living well is equally important, and using your bonus for debt is already being responsible. We need to live a little.
A last idea on your bonus: it is taxed. Speak to payroll and ask them if you can pay the tax on the bonus monthly in the year leading up to the payment. This means you pay a little more every month in tax (paid out of savings from reducing debt). Then, when your bonus arrives next year, the tax is already paid. It’s too late for this year, but worth investigating for next year and the December 2023 bonus.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Be cunning with that bonus
If you’re lucky enough to get a 13th cheque, you’ll want to deploy it as smartly as possible — with some self-care spending thrown in too
