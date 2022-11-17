×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Santova: unloved by the many, great to the few

The small-cap logistics company has amply rewarded its faithful over the years, even if the wider market just doesn’t get it

17 November 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

How can a strong-performing company over many years, with dependable and defendable niches locally and offshore, still attract the market’s scowl?

Exhibit A: technology-driven logistics services company Santova. This month, its margins swelled from 32.4% to almost 46%, while headline earnings per share gained 62% to 78c a share. Critically, cash generated from operations was up 45% to R119m...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.