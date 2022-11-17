Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Philippe Sands’s latest work, about the plight of the dispossessed people of the Chagos Islands, is a blend of political intrigue and legal nuance, with a tragic human story woven through
How can a strong-performing company over many years, with dependable and defendable niches locally and offshore, still attract the market’s scowl?
Exhibit A: technology-driven logistics services company Santova. This month, its margins swelled from 32.4% to almost 46%, while headline earnings per share gained 62% to 78c a share. Critically, cash generated from operations was up 45% to R119m...
Santova: unloved by the many, great to the few
The small-cap logistics company has amply rewarded its faithful over the years, even if the wider market just doesn’t get it
