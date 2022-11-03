Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
It raises eyebrows when investors get so fed up that they invoke a little-used clause in the Companies Act to force a company to convene a general meeting to voice their concerns. When it happens in a property sector battling to regain its footing in a post-Covid age of remote working, the tension is all the more palpable.
Here, the protagonist is property giant Fortress — which owns R43bn in assets, including 52 shopping centres and a 23% stake in European property specialist Nepi Rockcastle. Last week, it revealed that several shareholders, representing 59% of its A shares, had demanded a special meeting to vote on a plan to ensure that it keeps its tax-efficient real estate investment trust (Reit) status. ..
Shareholders rattle the Fortress
Fed-up investors have invoked a little-used clause to force a meeting that they hope will keep property group Fortress a dividend-paying Reit
