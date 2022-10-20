SIMON BROWN: Renting for the win

Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
My wife and I recently spent a week camping in the Kruger National Park and it was awesome.
But here’s the thing, we don’t own a single piece of camping equipment. Well, we do have a flask, but I’m not sure if that counts. So how do we camp? We rent, everything.
We rent a vehicle (my small and low-profile car wouldn’t make it past the first gate), tent, fridge, sleeping bags, cutlery. Everything. This gets everybody asking how cheap is it to rent everything you need and the answer is: not really cheap at all.
But what matters is not just the one-off cost of renting all our camping kit. It needs to be compared with the cost of ownership.
Running the numbers, we’d need to camp for at least six weeks a year for a decade before it would be cheaper to own all our camping kit than to rent it.
This mostly revolves around the vehicle and associated cost of parking, insurance, maintenance and the like.
Now we love camping, but six weeks a year is beyond our ability because nobody gets that much annual leave. And even if we did own everything we needed aside from the car, we live in a small flat and wouldn’t be able to store it — so we’d also need storage or a larger flat. Both at an expense.
This is an important consideration we need to take into account when buying something. While one-off renting may seem expensive, is it really, over time? And these days we can rent almost anything.
A friend in the US loves snowboarding but he lives in a tiny Manhattan apartment and he has no space to keep the equipment. So he rents as he needs. As an extra perk, it gets delivered to his destination.
The other key advantage is that every time you rent, whatever you are renting is in top condition and often fairly new. For those who think I’m still talking crazy, here’s an example. Remember CDs? When I was a kid in the 1980s I worked two jobs and every payday I’d rush to the local CNA (back when they actually sold stuff we wanted) to buy a pile of CDs. I was spending most of my money on music, largely because I love music and, in small part, because I did occasionally DJ.
Now, I haven’t bought a CD, or any music aside from vinyl (and that’s another story) in well over a decade because I rent my music. A new CD costs hundreds of rands yet my Apple Music subscription is R70 a month and it has millions of songs, old and new. The saving is huge and the benefit to me is even bigger, with all the music I want on all my devices. And I don’t have to store stacks of CDs.
Yes, there are some things we’d never rent. But in an ideal world I’d happily rent a lot more than I do now.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Renting for the win
It’s not just houses where you may want to consider renting, not buying. There’s a brave new world out there of less cost and no commitment
