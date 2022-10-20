BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, sell Woolworths

Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Children who are exposed to the toxic heavy metal lead are more likely to commit violent crime and to get lower scores on intelligence tests as adults
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG
BUY: Absa
In a challenging year for equity markets, the local financial sector has been a relative outperformer. The JSE banking index has eked out a near 2% gain since January, compared with an almost 14% contraction for the JSE top-40 index. Among listed banks, Absa’s 25% return is the best. Having already rewarded investors this year, the group continues to trade on a modest p:e of 7.5 times trailing and 6.5 times forward looking. Its dividend yield is over 6% too. The p:e suggests a more attractive pricing than its major peers, while its yield is well ahead of the sector average. Absa provides investors with a high-yielding asset at a relatively conservative price.
SELL: Woolworths
The recent rebound in Woolworths’ revenue and earnings has seen a sharp improvement in sentiment and share price. Technically, Woolworths should not carry a sell recommendation, but it provides a sell opportunity relative to a buy on one of its peers, Truworths. The post-pandemic recovery at Truworths has also been exemplary but the share price has underperformed that of Woolworths. We consider a short sell opportunity on Woolworths against a buy/long position on Truworths, with the expectation of a 15% return over the medium term. A profit in a pair-trading scenario can be realised in one of three ways: the bought share rises while the sold share falls; both rise but the buy position rises further; both fall but the buy position falls less. For a pair trade, the profit of one position offsets the loss of the second position, hopefully in a favourable way. Traders would need to use a derivative position, though: either contracts for difference or single stock futures.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, sell Woolworths
Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG, on what the smart money is doing
Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG
BUY: Absa
In a challenging year for equity markets, the local financial sector has been a relative outperformer. The JSE banking index has eked out a near 2% gain since January, compared with an almost 14% contraction for the JSE top-40 index. Among listed banks, Absa’s 25% return is the best. Having already rewarded investors this year, the group continues to trade on a modest p:e of 7.5 times trailing and 6.5 times forward looking. Its dividend yield is over 6% too. The p:e suggests a more attractive pricing than its major peers, while its yield is well ahead of the sector average. Absa provides investors with a high-yielding asset at a relatively conservative price.
SELL: Woolworths
The recent rebound in Woolworths’ revenue and earnings has seen a sharp improvement in sentiment and share price. Technically, Woolworths should not carry a sell recommendation, but it provides a sell opportunity relative to a buy on one of its peers, Truworths. The post-pandemic recovery at Truworths has also been exemplary but the share price has underperformed that of Woolworths. We consider a short sell opportunity on Woolworths against a buy/long position on Truworths, with the expectation of a 15% return over the medium term. A profit in a pair-trading scenario can be realised in one of three ways: the bought share rises while the sold share falls; both rise but the buy position rises further; both fall but the buy position falls less. For a pair trade, the profit of one position offsets the loss of the second position, hopefully in a favourable way. Traders would need to use a derivative position, though: either contracts for difference or single stock futures.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Build coal stocks, sell Sanlam
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, sell Truworths
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Tsogo, sell City Lodge
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.