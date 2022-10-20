×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, sell Woolworths

Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG, on what the smart money is doing

20 October 2022 - 05:00
Absa Sandton campus. Picture: Philip Mostert
Absa Sandton campus. Picture: Philip Mostert

Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG

BUY: Absa

In a challenging year for equity markets, the local financial sector has been a relative outperformer. The JSE banking index has eked out a near 2% gain since January, compared with an almost 14% contraction for the JSE top-40 index. Among listed banks, Absa’s 25% return is the best. Having already rewarded investors this year, the group continues to trade on a modest p:e of 7.5 times trailing and 6.5 times forward looking. Its dividend yield is over 6% too. The p:e suggests a more attractive pricing than its major peers, while its yield is well ahead of the sector average. Absa provides investors with a high-yielding asset at a relatively conservative price.

SELL: Woolworths

The recent rebound in Woolworths’ revenue and earnings has seen a sharp improvement in sentiment and share price. Technically, Woolworths should not carry a sell recommendation, but it provides a sell opportunity relative to a buy on one of its peers, Truworths. The post-pandemic recovery at Truworths has also been exemplary but the share price has underperformed that of Woolworths. We consider a short sell opportunity on Woolworths against a buy/long position on Truworths, with the expectation of a 15% return over the medium term. A profit in a pair-trading scenario can be realised in one of three ways: the bought share rises while the sold share falls; both rise but the buy position rises further; both fall but the buy position falls less. For a pair trade, the profit of one position offsets the loss of the second position, hopefully in a favourable way. Traders would need to use a derivative position, though: either contracts for difference or single stock futures.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Build coal stocks, sell Sanlam

Ashraf Mohamed of Cornerpiece Capital on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, sell Truworths

Rowan Williams, portfolio manager at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Tsogo, sell City Lodge

Sven Forssman, head of equity sales at Kela Securities, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
So long, Vlad: Prosus’s Russian fire sale
Money & Investing
2.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, sell Woolworths
Money & Investing
3.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Build coal stocks, sell Sanlam
Money & Investing
4.
Beginning of the end for SA gold
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.