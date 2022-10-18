Add low-risk student accommodation in Stellenbosch to your investment portfolio
The One, a unique property development poised to set new standards in student accommodation, launches in October
As SA's tertiary institutions gear up for the wave of new students about to embark on their careers, the lack of student accommodation comes into sharp focus.
With its 30,000-strong student population, Stellenbosch University, a leading tertiary institution, is oversubscribed. Its campus, comprising 31 university residences and other accommodation options, only supplies about 6,500 student beds.
A World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation feasibility report shows that, by 2025, local student accommodation shortfalls will increase from 500,000 to 780,000 beds.
The One in Stellenbosch, an iconic fully managed student development with 508 luxury units complemented by amenities designed to facilitate academic excellence, is here to set a new standard for student accommodation in Africa.
Watch the video below:
Aimed at creating a safe, supportive and engaging environment, it’s located just 750m from the university and is the result of more than five years of careful research and planning. It represents a best-in-class offering developed in collaboration with property development and academic industry leaders.
The One Property Group is backed by leading SA residential and commercial property investors and developers including Buffet Investments, KLT, Hackprop, Johan van der Merwe and Yieldex, who have delivered many successful residential and hotel opportunities in SA and abroad over the past 15 years.
You can soon own one of these beautifully designed units from only R1.55m.
Strong capital growth potential in Stellenbosch
The goal with any investment property should be capital growth. Nothing ensures this better than a prime location geared for continual development and expansion.
The Stellenbosch market brings considerable capital growth appeal with ongoing student population cycles spurring growth and development, adding a recessionproof safeguard for this prime location through rental yield.
With a conservative average estimated 6% capital appreciation, buy-to-let investments are considered low-risk investments. However, SA property industry data shows that sectional title sale price averages in Stellenbosch have experienced a 20% increase in 2021.
A marked recovery from the -4% in the pandemic hit 2020 and even more so on the -10% in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. With a guaranteed rental offering, The One is more than a smart investment opportunity.
Investing in a high-demand, resilient asset class
Reasons The One is a smart investment opportunity:
- Secure your unit on launch and receive a R200,000 discount;
- Scarcity of premium and well-rounded student accommodation in Stellenbosch;
- High rental demand area;
- Potential for high capital growth;
- Unrivalled in-house amenities and facilities;
- Desirable location only 750m from the university;
- Competitively priced units;
- Section 13 tax incentives;
- Security and peace of mind for parents; and
- Student accommodation of this calibre is typically only to let in Stellenbosch.
Snapshot of The One's convenience-centric and lifestyle-orientated amenities
The developers of The One have put in five years of careful planning, research and industry-leader collaboration with critical stakeholders, including Stellenbosch University, to create the ultimate student address in Stellenbosch.
Standout features include:
- Resort-style swimming pool
- Woodfire braai areas and firepit
- Outdoor undercover lounge
- Restaurant and coffee shop
- Convenience store
- Study centre
- World-class fitness centre
- Cinema and e-gaming room
- Themed professional kitchens on every floor
- Backup power for all common areas
- High-speed Wi-Fi throughout
- Secure car, motorbike and bicycle parking
Ultimately, The One enhances student life with modern-day convenience. Its optimal academic amenities include tailor-made solo study pods to multipurpose boardrooms for group work.
What investors need to know:
- Sales go live online at 12pm on Wednesday, October 26 2022;
- Completion is set for November 2024;
- 508 units over five floors;
- Parking is available to purchase separately;
- Prices start at R1.55m;
- The property is situated on the corner of Dennesig & Hoffman Street, Stellenbosch.
For more information visit the-one.co.za, email info@the-one.co.za or call +27 (0) 76-281-7393.
This article was paid for by The One.