Add low-risk student accommodation in Stellenbosch to your investment portfolio

As SA's tertiary institutions gear up for the wave of new students about to embark on their careers, the lack of student accommodation comes into sharp focus.

With its 30,000-strong student population, Stellenbosch University, a leading tertiary institution, is oversubscribed. Its campus, comprising 31 university residences and other accommodation options, only supplies about 6,500 student beds.

A World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation feasibility report shows that, by 2025, local student accommodation shortfalls will increase from 500,000 to 780,000 beds.

The One in Stellenbosch, an iconic fully managed student development with 508 luxury units complemented by amenities designed to facilitate academic excellence, is here to set a new standard for student accommodation in Africa.

