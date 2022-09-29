×

CURRENCY WARS

The rand: between the Fed and a hard place

The rand, like other emerging-market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility — and interest rate hikes — await local investors

29 September 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

This week’s grisly market marker — R18 to the dollar — is a harrowing reminder that the world’s currencies, including the rand, are at the mercy of the US Federal Reserve, as it goes all-out in its fight against inflation.

Since the Fed started hiking policy rates in March 2022, it’s been the key driving force behind emerging-market (EM) currencies. Like others in its class, the rand has been battered by dollar strength, monetary policy tightening and risk aversion linked to the war in Ukraine...

