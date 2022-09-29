×

SIMON BROWN: Beware of the lifestyle creep

One day you’re well ahead in the earnings game and you may even have a two-income household. But where’s all the money gone?

29 September 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/154525016

One of the biggest challenges our finances experience is lifestyle creep. We start our lives modestly with a little apartment, a cheap car and a small salary and it all fits together.

Then over time the salary goes up, we partner with somebody and become a double income household and as if by magic our expenses increase to keep pace with the extra money we have every month.

It used to be simple pasta for load-shedding night, now it’s expensive Uber Eats with a bottle of fancy red wine.

With this in mind it is well worth having a long hard look at your lifestyle and checking not only where creep has crept in, but if you really need, or even desire, the lifestyle you find yourself living.

I did this back in 2016. My wife and I had moved to Joburg almost a decade earlier and we’d bought a house, with four bedrooms, because more is better, isn’t it? We could also afford the larger loan. The key point here is that it was just the two of us in that four bedroom house.

So we had one room for a library, another for my office, a spare room and a master bedroom. Sure we liked it. But really, four bedrooms for two people?

So we decided to downscale and live with what we really needed. In this case a one-bedroom flat. We ran the numbers.

Firstly, selling the almost-paid-off large house for a smaller flat meant we’d be bond free, which would be a huge monthly saving. But there were other savings as well. Our housekeeper could be moved to once a week and we’d no longer need a gardener as the complex managed all that. Insurance was lower and we didn’t need to pay for security because that was the care of the complex.

All told, when we finally made the move just over five years ago we came out ahead by about R20,000 a month in lower expenses. Sure, the process of downscaling, including selling and buying a place to live, had a bunch of costs. But we’re still well ahead because we stood up to lifestyle creep and said, no more. It really was about making conscious decisions rather than just going with the flow as we did when buying the four bedroom house.

Five years in and we love it. Yes the flat we live in is a quarter the size of our old house and we don’t have our own garden. But it’s also more than large enough for the two of us and the savings every month continue and are significant.

Of course, I do miss my library and a braai in one’s own private garden and your experience will differ depending on your reality (children make a big difference, but downscaling is still possible). Lifestyle creep is expensive. So run the numbers and then have the talk. It’s worth it. 

