PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Slowly, slowly eat that elephant
You’ve set yourself the big, hairy, audacious goal of retiring debt free and cash flush. But how do you actually make it happen?
Investing and saving are all about setting goals, but as humans we are surprisingly bad at it.
The main problem is that we set ourselves giant, audacious, goals and then think: that’s it. But it isn’t — we need to work at meeting those targets.
Your big goal may be to reach financial freedom before you’re 50. That’s great, but there are some important steps you need to take to get there.
The first is that you have to define financial freedom in real terms. And then you need to break it down into bite-sized pieces. This is what we miss when setting those huge goals; making them bite-sized means we get to succeed along the route to the final destination.
For one thing: financial freedom, what is it? Everybody will have a different idea, but let’s decide it means we’ll be debt free and ready to retire at age 50 with a good stream of income from investments that meet our needs.
First, we need to start with how much debt we have, and how we can pay it off. As important as this, though, is how to stop growing that debt. Paying down debt is great, but it’s a whole lot greater if we’re not adding to it with new borrowings.
Becoming debt free may mean making changes to one’s lifestyle. More eating at home, or simpler holidays; spending less every month. Again, this is real and tangible, will put more money in your pocket and place less pressure on your income.
The second part is the investing bit, starting with what you have and what you need. The former is easy to calculate. The latter is never perfect, but we can use online calculators to give us an idea of our needs at retirement, whatever age we choose.
Bored already? The next step is even more boring: you need to crunch the numbers.
Open an Excel spreadsheet, fill in all your debt and the savings that will help you pay it down. How long will that take? This is the nitty-gritty.As you start to populate your spreadsheet, you may realise that your big goal is achievable — or see that it will take longer than you thought.
Now you have two options. Either be happy with the longer time period, or go back to the beginning and see where you can reduce spending and pay debt down faster.
As you work through the process, achieving your goal becomes clear and real to you. These small steps matter, because, as we tick them off, we get a sense that we’re moving forward.
The last point, though, is to be adaptable. We may need to make changes to our goals. This is fine: we’re just keeping up with life.
